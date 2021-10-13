By Shari Harris, Publisher

A little mud didn’t stop the Licking Wildcat Invitational Cross Country Meet on Thursday, October 7. Area junior high and high school teams gathered at Deer Lick Park for the contest, overflowing the park and parking lots for the afternoon.

Licking fielded junior high boys and girls teams, a high school varsity girls team and high school junior varsity and varsity boys teams.

Keely Gorman medaled in 16th place for the Junior High Girls team.

The High School Girls Varsity team consists of Kasey Richards, who is gearing up for State again, running her season best time of 21:52 and finishing tenth in the meet.

Two varsity high school boys medaled also, with JB Huff posting a personal best of 17:57 and finishing 11th, and Levi Stout running a personal best of 18:32 for 14th place. Oscar Phillips and Titus Scavone also both set new personal best times, helping the Licking Varsity Boys team finish fifth out of 15 schools.