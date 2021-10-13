Sporting Clays team fifth at State 4-H

Photo submitted
Texas County had five shooters participate in the Sporting Clays State 4-H shoot in Jefferson City. Senior shooters were Evan Gifford, front, and in back, Case Jones, left, and Brighton Hutson. Hutson took sixth place individual and the team finished fifth.
Photo submitted
Intermediate shooters were Ben Steelman (left) and Cylas Black. Black took sixth place individual. Anyone interested in having their children participate in 4-H shooting can contact Melinda Hutson at 417-217-2492, or yy4you_2000@yahoo.com. Shotgun, smallbore (.22) and archery is offered.