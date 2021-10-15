Obituary – Patsy A. Sullins

Patsy Ann (Buckner) Sullins, was born to Jesse (Jack) Vernon Buckner and Dollie Mae (McKee) Buckner on November 26, 1947, in Kinderpost, Mo. She went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2021, at the age of 73, surrounded by those she loved. Pat accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and was baptized on Sunday, June 14, 2019, at Montauk Baptist Church. Pat was married to the love of her life, Franklin D. Sullins, on October 28, 1967. Together they had two boys, Brian, born on October 13, 1972, and Jesse, born on July 14, 1976.

Pat worked as a seamstress at Lees and Rawlings factories for over 30 years. She could make anything with a bit of fabric and a sewing machine and loved sewing things for her family and friends. One of her favorite things to make were quilts, of which, she gifted to her children and grandchildren. They will always be greatly treasured. Pat loved her many adventures with her husband, Frank, especially trout fishing. She also enjoyed watching her grandkids in their many activities, trying new things, shopping, watching Cardinals games and westerns, and cooking Sunday night supper and holiday meals for her family. She was famous for her Charlie Brown. Pat’s secret ingredient was always love… and most definitely lard. Pat was the heart of our family and we will miss her to our core.

Pat is survived by her loving husband of almost 54 years, Frank; son, Brian and wife, Faith, and son, Jesse and wife, Leah; seven wonderful grandchildren, Clabe, Ripleigh, Wilson, Winter, Finley, Elan and Jett; siblings, Mary Jane Sullins, Herbert and Arreda Buckner, Gary and Laura Buckner, Wayne and Janet Buckner, and Dean and Brenda Buckner; brother-in-law, Harvey and wife, Carol Sullins, sister-in-law, Alta and husband, Jim Huff, sister-in-law Zedena and husband Kenny Ullom, sisters-in-law, Geneva Burgdorf, Maybelle Gale and Sharon Sullins, and brother-in-law, Bub Huff; along with many other adored family members and friends.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Dollie Buckner; father and mother-in-law, Clabe and Clara May Sullins; sisters, Linda Mae Buckner, Vera Fay and husband, Charlie; brother Vernon and wife, Anita Buckner; brother-in-law, Kenny Sullins, brother-in-law, Dale and wife, Beulah Sullins, brother-in-law, Harold and, wife Sharon Kaye Sullins, brothers-in-law, Tilden Sullins, Narvel Sullins and Benji Gale, and sisters-in-law, Bertha Burgess and Carolyne Huff.

Graveside services were held at Craddock Cemetery on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the afternoon with Bro. Bill Jetton Officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “G-Ma Pam’s Rack Pack” and dropped off at Fox Funeral Home or Right Away Rent To Own in Licking, Mo. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.