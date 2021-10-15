Obituary – Robert K. Burns

Robert Keith Burns was born November 25, 1932, in Germfask, Mich., to Ling Albert and Marguerite Esther (Swisher) Burns. He passed away October 13, 2021, at NHC Healthcare in West Plains, Mo., at the age of 88.

He was united in marriage to Orpha Gale on June 24, 1954, and they were blessed with three children, Douglas, Robert and Denise.

Robert grew up in Michigan and joined the United States Army five months before his 18th birthday. He faithfully served his country for the next three years during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on June 22, 1953. He had attained the rank of Corporal and was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two bronze Camp Stars, the UN service medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal and a Merit Unit Commendation.

He went on to work as a carpenter in St. Louis for several years before moving to Hartshorn, Mo., in 1970, where he worked at area sawmills and pallet mills.

Robert attended the Hartshorn Assembly of God.

He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and if they were playing you would find him close to a radio listening to the game. He also enjoyed hunting and doing carpentry work. Most of all Robert enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as two brothers and four sisters.

Robert is survived by his wife of 67 years, Orpha of the home in Hartshorn; his children, Douglas Burns and wife Tammy of Summersville, Robert L. Burns, Sr. and companion Sheryl Scantlin of Hartshorn, and Denise Brawley and husband Dale of Summersville; grandchildren, Robert Larry Burns, Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Licking, Regina Brawley of Mtn. View, Rebecca Kirkman and husband Jon of Summersville, and Cory Brawley and wife Brenda of Summersville; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Phoenix and Jace Burns of Licking, Morgan Brawley of Eminence, Karen and Kassi Kirkman of Summersville, and Daniel and Hannah Brawley of Summersville; sister, Adele Martinez and her husband Carlos of Denver, Colo.; sisters-in-law, Nova Nealy of St. Charles, Mary Stark of Summersville, Nadine Stark of Houston and Irma Stark of Summersville; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Bradford Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Steelman officiating. Interment was in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn.