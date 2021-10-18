Obituary – Christy L. Walker

Christy L. Walker was born December 7, 1952, in Steamboat Springs, Colo., to the late Wright Creech, Sr. and the late Eula (Rogers) Creech. She went with the Lord on October 17, 2021, at her home in Licking, Mo., at the age of 68.

Christy is survived by her older brother, Loran Creech; younger brother, Mike Creech; six children, Crystal, Michael, Michelle, Tammy, BJ, and Susie; 14 grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wright and Eula Creech; three brothers, Wright Jr. (Bub), Joe, Ron and Randy; and one grandson, Corey.

Christy was loved by all who knew her. She was a loving person to all of her family and friends. A daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and a great friend. She will be greatly missed.

A visitation for Christy will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Mason Creech, Rodney Creech, Aaron Taylor, Nick Vallero, Bruce Rogers and Kaiden Wantland. Interment will follow at Vollmar Cemetery in rural Raymondville.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.