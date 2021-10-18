Obituary – Ruth F. McKinney

Ruth F. McKinney, age 77, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Ruth was born on October 16, 1944, in Bellingham, Wash.

Survivors include Ruth’s significant other, Phil Scruggs; two sons, Wayne and Shawn McKinney; brother, Lyle Hall; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Ruth was a homemaker who loved cooking and reading. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service starting at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Mitchell Cemetery in Edgar Springs. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.