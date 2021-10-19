Obituary – Carl D. Phillips

Carl David Phillips, age 78, son of David Phillips and Mary Catherine (Manley) Jackson, was born October 15, 1942, in Coin, Iowa and passed away on October 13, 2021, at Houston House in Houston, Mo.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Judy Spann, Caroline (Sue) Buckner and Cathy Sneed; brother, Harold Phillips; nephew, Dale Wayne Phillips; and a niece, Betty Sue Phillips.

Carl is survived by his nieces, Donna Zamarripa, Gretta Hathaway, Brenda Buckner and Lynn Cheek; nephews, Larry Buckner, Carl Spann, Tony Spann, Brian Spann and Scotty Spann; and many longtime friends.

Carl graduated from Houston High School, and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps for four years and was honorably discharged. He worked as an over the road truck driver, farmer and school bus driver.

Carl enjoyed coin/stamp collecting, phone calls with his sister over the St. Louis Cardinal’s baseball games, family gatherings, and sitting at the Shell station drinking coffee and visiting with his friends.

He will be missed by all who knew him but we all know that he is no longer struggling with life here on earth.

We love, and will miss you Uncle Carl.

The family will be doing a Private Memorial Service with full Military Honors at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Waynesville, Mo. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.