Bikers’ generosity makes toy drive a success

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Sonic Motorcycle Cruise-in happens April through September, on the last Thursday of each month. Bikers enjoy a night of visiting, eating, admiring bikes and trying for door prizes. At the August and September meetings they are invited to join the toy drive, where new toys are gathered for the annual Chamber of Commerce Santa Christmas toy giveaway at the Licking Mill.

The final cruise-in of the month is the only one with a rain date due to the toy drive, and it was necessary this year, with the final one held October 7. At least 67 bikes attended.

During this year’s final two cruise-ins, the toy drive collected over 100 toys, a bicycle and $116 to buy more toys.

“Thanks to everyone for helping make these kids feel special on the day of our Christmas parade,” Daniels said. “Bikes rolled in from all directions and the toys kept piling up. You bikers never cease to amaze me. You are all so generous and kind-hearted.”

Photos submitted

Over 20 sponsors donate door prizes that are drawn for at each cruise-in. A few special incentive prizes are drawn at the last cruise-in for some of the lucky bikers donating toys. Six special prizes were given out this year to Teresa Edgar, Tony Wallace, Terry Brookshire, Angel Richardson, Steve Blankenship and James Benton.

“These items are always greatly appreciated,” says organizer Sue Daniels. “Your support helps put a smile on a kid’s face at Christmas time.”

Bikers come to the motorcycle cruise-ins from approximately a 60-mile radius, hailing from Rolla, Mtn. View, Salem, St. Roberts, Edgar Springs, Houston, Raymondville, St. James and, of course, Licking.

For more information, see the cruise-in’s Facebook page, MC Cruise-In Licking Sonic, or cruise in to Sonic next April 28 to join the fun.