Good turnout at R&S Track

Photo by Shari Harris
Quite a crowd gathered for the final SMTTPA Truck and Tractor Pull of the season at R&S Track Saturday. This is the second year for the FFA fundraising pulls, sponsored by Roy and Shellie Ogden of Licking.
Photo submitted
Roy Ogden pulls with his truck, Full Strut, at the SMTTPA pulls at R&S Track Saturday, October 16, finishing fourth in Pro Stock 4×4 Trucks. Licking’s Scott Bisker finished third in Hot Stock Trucks; Keith Brinkley of Duke finished first in Super Street Trucks; Jake Buckner of Licking finished fourth in Small Block Super Stock Trucks and Hunter Brazier finished seventh in the same category.