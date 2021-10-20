Lady ‘Cats Volleyball end regular season 28-5

By Shari Harris, Publisher

The Licking Lady Wildcats continued their winning streak through the end of the regular season. The Varsity Lady ‘Cats overpowered Eminence Thursday, October 14, in the final home game of the regular season. Three sets, 25-14, 25-9 and 25-14 was the outcome.

The last regular season game came Monday night in St. James. The Lady Tigers were no match for the orange and black, as Varsity won convincingly in three sets, 25-7, 25-17 and 25-16. JV also ended a great season with a win in two sets, both with a 25-20 score. The C team split, 25-18 and 13-25.

On to districts Saturday in Houston, where Licking will face the winner of Thursday night’s play-in game between Mansfield and Thayer. Licking’s first game will be at 3 p.m. on October 23, followed by a 5 p.m. contest between Houston and Mtn. View. The winners of these matches will meet in the championship game on Monday, October 25, at 6 p.m.