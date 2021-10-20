Licking runners 1st, 3rd and 5th at Dixon

By Coach Mike Phillips

A lot of medals were taken home by the Licking Wildcat teams at Dixon, October 11. Both junior high boys runners brought home medals. Ethan Stout finished 11th and Isaac Rinne finished 13th.

On the girls junior high side, Keely Gorman finished seventh and Hannah Beasley finished 15th.

In the junior varsity boys race, Dominick Donely finished second, Logan Lane finished fourth and Alex Decker finished sixth.

In the varsity boys race, Licking brought home four medals. JB Huff was our top runner in third place, Levi Stout finished in fifth, Oscar Phillips finished 16th and Titus Scavone finished 20th. The Licking boys team finished second overall.

The Licking girls varsity team only has one runner and that is all they needed. Kasey Richards finished first overall. Congratulations to all runners who received medals.