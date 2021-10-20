Photo submitted
Participating in the state .22-smallbore rifle competition were, from left, front row: Kataryna Davis, 1st place, junior; Kit Benne; Easton Hinkle; and Tyler Kelly. Back row: Warren Hinkle, 4th place, intermediate; and Shiane Parish, 10th place, intermediate. Not pictured: Tucker Richardson and Sean Boone. Great job Texas County 4-H shooters!
Photo submitted
Kataryna Davis received the first place medal in the .22-smallbore Missouri State 4-H competition, junior division. The award ceremony was held in Sedalia, Saturday, October 16.