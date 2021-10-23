Obituary – Nancy F. Benton

Nancy Faye Benton, aged 75, of Edgar Springs, passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Nancy was born to Lloyd and Lavina (Michel) Johnson in Sabetha, Kan. She spent the majority of her early years in Strathmore, Calif., with her parents, sisters Vicki and Cathy, and her brother Dale.

In 1972 Nancy was united in marriage to the love of her life, Rhuel Benton, in Rolla, Mo., and moved to Edgar Springs in 1978 to raise their three children.

Nancy worked for over 25 years at Kroger establishing long-standing relationships with many of the people of Rolla. As a result of these relationships her children soon discovered they could get away with NOTHING without their mom soon finding out about it. Upon her retirement from Kroger, Nancy was able to follow her passion in life by raising and showing championship caliber dogs.

Nancy was strong-willed, quick-witted, and not shy to insert sarcasm in order to “tell it like it is.” Her sassy assessments were always followed up with a smile and a hug. Her door was always open, and a room was always available to anyone that needed it.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd; her mother, Lavina; her sisters Vicki and Janice; a son, Steven; and a grandson, Chance.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Rhuel; her daughters, Kimberly and Rachel, and son, Jeffrey; as well as grandchildren, Drazen, Milan, Alyssa, Izaiah, Zaryah and Zachary; and great-grandchildren, Keyshawn, Monty, Ava, Caroline, Collin, Charlotte and Cade. These grandchildren were the light and love of her life and they will carry her with them forever. She is also survived by her brothers, Dale and Norman, and sisters, Cathy and Zelma.

A private family graveside service at Carr Cemetery in Cook Station, Mo., was planned.