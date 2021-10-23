Obituary – Nolan E. Dunlap

Nolan Eugene Dunlap of Rolla, Mo., passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at Cedar Pointe in Rolla, Mo., at the age of 88. Nolan was born in Lima, Ohio on February 6, 1933, to the late Clark and Emma Jane Dunlap, and had six brothers and one sister.

Preceding him in death were his brothers and sisters-in-law, Winfred (Edna), Harold (Doris), Ralph (Doris), Delmar (Imogene), Donald, Lloyd (Norma), and brother-in-law, Don Thompson.

Mr. Nolan Dunlap married the love of his life, Miss Hulda Catherine Rogers, on June 1, 1952. They lived together inseparable for over 69 years; this union was blessed with four children. They started their life together in Ohio farming, then moved to Michigan where Nolan and Hulda started a successful Nutria fur business, then back to Ohio to farm, raise baby calves, chickens, and turkeys. In 1968 Nolan and Hulda brought their family to Missouri and settled down in Lake Spring where they bought a farm.

Nolan went to work for the Vo-Tech in Rolla, where he taught Building Trades while running his own construction company. In 1976 they bought the Licking Livestock Auction and brokered cattle around the Midwest. In the early 1980s Nolan and Hulda started their own Amway Distributorship business; they did very well and were able to share and mentor to many people. Nolan and Hulda traveled and did motivational speaking around the world. One of Nolan’s well-known sayings was, “People don’t care what you have to offer, until they first know you care about them.”

Nolan was an avid hunter and fisherman; he was fortunate to have had the opportunity to hunt across the globe. He was a loving and kind gentleman, holding the highest integrity in business and family life. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. His finest quality was his love for God and his family. He will be lovingly missed by all that knew and loved him and his Christian hugs.

Nolan Eugene Dunlap is survived by his wife, Hulda Catherine Dunlap; children, Dennis Dunlap and wife Sherry, of Licking, Greg Dunlap, of Sheridan, Ark., Debi Dobbs and husband Dr. Tracy Dobbs, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Tim Dunlap and wife Lisa, of Waterloo, Ill.; grandchildren, Mike Dunlap, Adam (Mandy) Dunlap, Amy (Scotty) Richards, Gregory Dunlap. Lyndsey (Brad) Moffett, Megan (Shawn) Johnson, Mandy (Kyle) Baisley, Angie (Tommy) Odgen, Stephanie (Dr. Bryan) Boerjan, Zach (Danielle) Dunlap and Ashley (Jon) Lang; sister, Wilma Jean Thompson, of Bluffton, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Ida Dunlap, of Bluffton, Ohio, and Neete Schantz and husband Bill, of Lafayette, Ohio; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Graveside services were held at the Lake Spring Cemetery in Lake Spring, Mo., on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chris Foster officiating. Memorials are suggested and greatly appreciated to Lake Spring Cemetery, or Nephrology-Children’s of Alabama. Cards are available at all James & Gahr locations.