Law enforcement visits young students

The Wildcat Early Learning Center learned about safety the week of October 11. Sgt. Brian Allgire from the Licking Police Department shared safety tips Tuesday and talked to the students about stranger danger.
A visit to the Sonshine & Rainbow Day School was not a routine call for LPD Chief Pat Burton (left) and Det. Kenny Santee (right) on October 14. Chris Storm (second from left) assisted the young students as they got to meet local law enforcement and “tour” the police vehicles. They really enjoyed sounding the sirens and learning about some of the equipment used every day.
