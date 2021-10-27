Submitted

HOUSTON, Mo. – The Miss Texas County/Miss Southern Missouri pageant was held on Saturday, October 23, at the Melba Theatre in Houston.

The new Miss Southern Missouri is Katie Farr and she received a $1,000 scholarship. She is attending college at Missouri State University in Springfield.

The new Miss Southern Missouri’s Outstanding Teen is Riley Barringer from Reed Springs, and the new Miss Texas County’s Outstanding Teen is Gianna Westlund from Houston. These ladies will be promoting their social impact statements throughout the community, making appearances fundraising for many local charities.

In the Tiny division: Kayzlynn Beasley, First Runner up and Peoples Choice Winner; Gracelyn Gilliland, Southern Missouri and Photogenic; and Amelia Welch, Texas County; Lucy Carter, Little Texas County.

In the Petite Division: Reagan Douglas, First Runner up; Rylen Atterberry, Southern Missouri; and Melody Hopp, Texas County and Photogenic.

In the Preteen division: Arianna Sudheimer, Southern Missouri; and Haley Crowe, Texas County.