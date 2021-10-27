Peggy Seyler named interim county clerk

The Licking News

It was announced last week that Texas County Clerk Laura Crowley had resigned her position, citing health reasons.

Thursday the Texas County Commission named Peggy Seyler the interim county clerk. Seyler has long-term experience in the clerk’s office.

“I appreciate the kind words I’ve received after being appointed interim county clerk. I will be dedicated to the position and will ensure operations of the office will run correctly and without delay,” said Seyler on Friday.

She will be addressing the tax certification as well as the upcoming fire district election that was scheduled for November 2. The commission and county officials are working with Missouri Secretary of State John Ashcroft on guidelines regarding the details of this election.

“Governor Mike Parson will appoint a permanent county clerk after accepting nominations; an announcement is tentatively expected Monday, November 29,” said Presiding Commissioner Scott Long.

Crowley’s term would have expired December 31, 2022.