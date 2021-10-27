Richards takes first, Boys Cross Country wins conference

By Coach Mike Phillips

The Conference meet was held Monday night, October 18, at Plato High School and the Wildcats came away with some hardware. Kasey Richards is the Frisco League Champion for girls with her best time of the year of 21:37. Kasey was the defending champion and was able to win this year by over a minute.

The boys varsity team is the Conference Team Champion. Led by senior JB Huff, the Wildcats had six runners finish in the top 15. A couple of runners finished with personal records and it looks like we are peaking at the right time, with Districts just a little over a week and a half away.

On the boys varsity side, JB Huff finished third, Levi Stout finished in fifth place, Oscar Phillips finished in tenth, Titus Scavone finished 11th, Dominick Donely finished 14th and Ryan Melton finished 15th. All top 15 runners are All-Conference.

In the junior high races, Licking had two ladies make All-Conference. Keely Gorman finished in fourth and Hannah Beasley finished in seventh Place. On the boys side, Isaac Rinne finished in tenth place for All-Conference honors.

JH Cross Country had one more meet scheduled for Saturday, October 23. HS runners were scheduled to run at Houston, Monday, October 25, before heading to Districts on Saturday, October 30.