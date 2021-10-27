Trial to begin for Kenneth Clark

By Shari Harris, Publisher

After more than three years of motions and delays, the first-degree murder trial for Kenneth Clark, of Cabool, is scheduled to begin November 4 at 10 a.m. in Texas County Circuit Court.

On August 19, 2018, Clark was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and armed criminal action. Clark is alleged to have abducted Susan J. Campbell in Houston, Mo. Approximately two hours later, Clark, with apparent self-inflicted gunshot injuries, and Campbell, deceased from gunshot wounds, were discovered in a vehicle parked at Walt’s Convenience Store in Roby, Mo.