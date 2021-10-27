United Community Help Center shines

Photo by Christy Porter
The Licking United Community Help Center reopened October 21 after the Thrift Store received a renovation. The facility floor gleams with its new look, walls are freshly painted and the entire store shines. From left, Rocky Hildebrand, Donnetta James, Terry Snelling, and not pictured, Reggia Ward and Jackie Keaton, were instrumental in accomplishing the makeover. The help center is in immediate need of volunteers to support the thrift store and to assist with the commodity distribution. A little help, by many, in individual ways, will support this organization that does so much for our community. The thrift store is open Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you can volunteer please call 573-674-4184.
Photos by Christy Porter