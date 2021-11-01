Obituary – Carl E. McCay

As Carl would say, “Greetings and hallucinations”. Carl was born July 20, 1931, in Apache, Okla., to Oney and Lucille (Wagner) McCay. He passed from this life on October 28, 2021, in his home in Salem, Mo., at the age of 90 years.

Survivors include his daughter, Peggy VanKirk of Salem; daughter-in-law, Jodie Jump of Walnut Shade; one sister, Carolyn Love and husband, Jim Love of Apache; five grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; 3 great-great- grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

Carl served with the Army during the Korean War, was a tree trimmer in California, worked the pipelines in Alaska, and finally settled in Missouri in 1971 to become a farmer. He was a quiet man with quick wit and a silly sense of humor. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services for Carl Ephraim McCay will be on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Victor Baptist Church with Brother Bobby Mathis officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service starting at 11 a.m. at the church. Pallbearers are James VanKirk, Braden VanKirk, Joseph Fudge, Michael Jones, Kyle Goins and Dalton Helmig. Interment will follow the services in Victor Cemetery.