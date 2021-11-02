Obituary – Harry Snow

Harry Snow, age 73, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his home in Clinton, Mo., with his family by his side. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Vansant-Mills Chapel in Clinton. Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans and can be left in care of the funeral home.

Harry was a Purple Heart Decorated Vietnam Veteran and a retired Hod Carrier of 45 years. Harry was an avid fisherman and hunter and spent most of his spare time on Truman Lake. Harry was a member of the Restoration Branch of Jesus Christ Church of Clinton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sanford and Jean Snow of Licking. Harry is survived by his wife Debra Snow of the home; his sister Sandra Swallow of Fordland; and brother Larry Snow of St. Louis; and his children, Carol Lee and Darren Baltz of Olive Branch, Miss., Mike and Sherry DeMoro of Clinton, Jeremiah Snow of Clinton, Joe and Tiffany Snow of Clinton; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vansant-Mills Funeral Home in Clinton, Mo.