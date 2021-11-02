Obituary – Wilbert H. Neal

Wilbert was one of 10 children of Herman Louis and Mertle (Merchant) Neal. He was born on December 10, 1936, at his home in Upton, Mo. He died at his home in Bucyrus, Mo. on October 30, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers Dale Neal, Darrell Neal and Alban Neal.

He is survived by his brother Robert Neal; and sisters, Marie Franklin, Lavelle Hanson, Donna Campbell, Louise Gronewaller and Kay (Joe) Smith. Wilbert had three children, who survive him; Tim (Teresa) Neal, Tammy Neal and Tracey Neal; nine grandchildren; Matthew (Samantha) Neal, Lorrel Neal (Stephen McNally), Kaitlyn (Levi) Stallcup, Nathan Neal, Arran Neal, Ethan Neal, Christina (Adam) Vasseur, Josh Stallcup and Linda Neal; 16 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends that he considered family.

Wilbert grew up hunting and fishing at Upton and attended Pleasant Ridge School. He worked as an electrician and carpenter. He also logged and had a dairy and beef farm. He helped Tim many summers with hay and silage. He loved coon hunting, working with his horses, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

No services are planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.