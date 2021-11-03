City of Licking participating in Water Assistance Program

The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) has implemented a Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The program will provide up to $750 for water and sewer disconnection fees, customers who are in threat of disconnection, arrearages (past due bills) and reconnection fees.

The LIWHAP was anticipated to begin October 1 for elderly and disabled households, and November 1 for other households. The City of Licking is participating in the program and has applications available for those who qualify.

Applications must be submitted through Ozark Action, Inc., in West Plains, for Texas County residents, then DSS will notify applicants whether they are eligible for the program. DSS will send payment directly to the City of Licking for those customers who are eligible.

The following eligibility requirements apply:

Must be responsible for paying a water and/or wastewater bill,

Must be a United States citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence.

Must have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts or investments;

Must meet specific income guidelines based on household size.

Households must be below the following monthly income levels per household size to qualify: $2,211/1; $2,891/2; $3,571/3; $4,252/4; $4,932/5; $5,612/6; $5,740/7.

LIWHAP will continue until funding is exhausted or through September 30, 2023. Interested consumers should ask for applications through their water/wastewater provider or a DSS contracted agency.