In this edition: November 4, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield shares the “Challenges of Giving,” and giving ‘til it tickles? Larry Dablemont describes “The Canada Goose-in Canada” after a recent trip in October.

Licking Residential Care announces their newest Resident of the Month and Employee of the Month. Bookends’ Cindy Fronterhouse-Badgett tells of exploring and discovering, and how the Texas County Licking Library Branch can help. Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes are in full process; First Baptist Church held a packing party, with another soon to follow at Rock Springs Baptist Church. LeAnn Khan shares a fun and delicious recipe for Ham Pickle Rollups.

Get the details on a High School Oratorical Contest in which Texas County students are encouraged to participate. This week’s Education page also has school menus, sports schedules, and recognizes Rinne Tire Pros’ Athlete of the Week.

Governor Parson issued Executive Order 21-10 to fight federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Texas County Memorial Hospital Board meeting information is available. “Do you know the risk factors for breast cancer?” Find out! The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

Scott Hamilton explains how to know, “Were You Hacked?” The MSBA recently made a decision to withdraw from the NSBA, and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited Texas County.

Read how “Local governments can safeguard electronic data,” the Soil and Water Districts Commission approves new election procedures for districts, and see minutes from the Texas County Democratic Central Committee meeting.

Keep current with reports and updates from the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes, and many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes.