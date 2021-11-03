JH Cross Country wraps up season

By Coach Jennifer Smith

The Licking Junior High Cross Country runners completed their season on Saturday, October 23, in Wheatland at the Lucas Oil Speedway. This was the first year for the “unofficial” state Junior High meet, hosted by Hermitage High School.

This year’s junior high team was made up of Isaac Rinne, Ethan Stout, Keely Gorman, Hannah Beasley, Ella Bonine and Annie Melton. This group worked hard all season to improve their times, meet after meet, race after race, and they did just that to end their season at the Championships. Their challenge was to set a new personal best time on a cold, rainy day, and they stepped up and performed well.

Isaac Rinne and Ethan Stout both improved by a minute, and Keely Gorman, Hannah Beasley and Ella Bonine all improved by a minute and a half. Annie Melton missed this race.

Gorman and Beasley both earned Frisco League Honors, finishing in the top 10 (4th and 7th respectively). The boys and girls competed at Willow Springs twice, West Plains, Plato, Mountain Grove, Dixon, Licking and Wheatland for their season, bringing home medals from each race.

“This was a great season with great work ethic and fun by all.” – Coach Jennifer Smith