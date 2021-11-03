 Skip to content

Light the Night and Haunted Mill

Photo by Christy Porter
Princess Fahnestock and Loretta “Cricket” Gann were giving out treats at the Licking VFW Post 6337.

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The adorable to the terrifying were present at the Light the Night Festival held on Main Street and the Licking Mill on Saturday evening. Over 500 people, including individuals, family groups and those of all ages, came out to enjoy the festivities, dressed in costume or just as they were.

Generous area churches, businesses, individuals and the City of Licking were kept busy handing out treats to the young and young at heart. Everyone was having a great time and even the most ghoulish were very well behaved, with no tricks nor shenanigans.

The Licking Mill was perfectly decorated for the fall Halloween festivities and hauntings.

The haunted mill tours were well attended by over 250 attendees. LHS drama students shared local tales, including that of a long ago visit by the bald knobbers and the burning of the church.

LHS drama students dressed in period clothes and shared some of Licking’s history at the mill. From left are Sami Hall, Jennsen Vestal, Autumn Grover and Betty Jo Roberts.

