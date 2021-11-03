Motorcycle fatality

Brendan W. Woodall, age 28, of Licking, passed away on October 22, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on Hwy. CC, five miles north of Licking.

The single vehicle crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. on October 3, when Woodall lost control of a 1985 Honda motorcycle and was ejected from it. Woodall was not wearing a helmet and sustained multiple closed head injuries. He was transported by Air Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where he passed away 2-1/2 weeks later.

Final arrangements for Woodall were handled by Irwin Chapel in Granite City, Ill.