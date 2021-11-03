 Skip to content

MSHSAA honors 2001 Lockwood Final Four Volleyball team

The 2001 Lockwood Final Four Volleyball team: seated – Brent Shores, Tasha Shores, Sarah Hayes and Ashley Eggerman; kneeling – Lane Schilling, Kara Oney, Nichole Hull, Molly Taylor, Courtney Evans and Audrey Schnelle; and standing – Coach Cheryl Shores, Courtney Koontz, Megan Cornish, Leslie Galer, Stefany Mayden, Charith Lilienkamp, Laci Alexander, Sara Rader, Brandi Abbiatti and Assistant Coach Mike Shores.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association will honor Lockwood’s 2001 Volleyball team in a ceremony preceding this year’s Class One state championship match. It will take place at Southeast Missouri State University’s Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau, on Saturday, November 6.

Lockwood’s team finished in fourth place in 2001, setting an all-class record of 300 digs in their matches with Winona, New Haven and Fairfax. Lockwood was coached by Cheryl (Cook) Shores, from Licking.

