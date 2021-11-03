MSHSAA honors 2001 Lockwood Final Four Volleyball team

Submitted

The Missouri State High School Activities Association will honor Lockwood’s 2001 Volleyball team in a ceremony preceding this year’s Class One state championship match. It will take place at Southeast Missouri State University’s Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau, on Saturday, November 6.

Lockwood’s team finished in fourth place in 2001, setting an all-class record of 300 digs in their matches with Winona, New Haven and Fairfax. Lockwood was coached by Cheryl (Cook) Shores, from Licking.