TCMH Community Health Fair

Photo by Christy Porter
Welcoming participants to the Texas County Memorial Hospital Community Health Fair early Tuesday morning were Helania Wulff, Director of Public Relations, Marketing and Physician Recruitment (left) and Aezia Cowan, Registration Director (right). Preventative health blood test options were offered, and for those who fasted, tasty snacks were available afterwards. Free screenings such as blood pressure, BMI, bone density and oxygen checks were also available. Several TCMH booths offered information on nutrition, stroke, STEMI, vaccinations, mammograms and area TCMH health resources. Health support organizations, Texas County Health Department, Home Health of the Ozarks, Hospice of Care and Hutcheson Pharmacy were also present to offer information and answer questions. TCMH hosted the Community Health Fair at the Jayson Gentry Community Safe Room.
Photos by Christy Porter & Helania Wulff