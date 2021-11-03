Three Cross Country runners to compete at State

By Coach Mike Phillips

The Licking Wildcats will have three runners competing at the State Meet next weekend. Senior JB Huff and Freshman Levi Stout both medaled and finished in 10th and 22nd places, respectively. Senior Kasey Richards finished in 12th place and will make another trip to Columbia.

The course was muddy, but the Wildcats fought hard. The boys’ team finished 13th out of the 23 schools in our district.

The state boys’ race will be on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. with the girls’ race following at 12:00 p.m. Both races will be at Gans Creek Cross Country course in Columbia, Mo.