Obituary – Sonja V. Eaton

Sonja Victrica Eaton, age 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 2, 2021, in Springfield, Mo. She was born on January 22, 1939, in Utica, Mo. to Holbert Bryan and Byrl Higginbotham. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband James Eaton. She is survived by her sons, Bryan Sibert (Sandra) and Craig Sibert (Brenda); stepson, Daniel Eaton; stepdaughter, Darlene Steffy; grandchildren, Aubree Sibert, Joshua Sibert, Nathan Thomas, Kristyn (Dave) Studebaker and Joshua Steffy; great grandchildren, Kaylee Studebaker and AJ Studebaker.

A graduate of Carrollton, Mo., high school, Sonja was a devoted mother, grandmother, music teacher, ceramics maker, cake decorator, tax preparer and a fan of her beloved St. Louis Cardinals. She always did things her way and wanted to know if you knew her friend Jesus. She was a faithful member of New Beginnings Baptist Church in Houston, serving as its treasurer and piano player. She participated in multiple mission trips to Israel, England, Lithuania and Haiti. And she was quite the motorcycle rider back in the day. James and she would take summer trips on their bikes and cover many parts of the country. And she accomplished this even after crashing her motorcycle on the very first night of motorcycle school.

Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S Grand Houston, Mo., on Thursday November 11, 2021, from 6 – 8 p.m. Services will be held at New Beginnings Baptist Church in Bucyrus, Mo., on November 12, 2021, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Pine Lawn Cemetery after the service. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Joshua Sibert, Nathan Thomas, Dan Eaton, Jeff Randles, Mike Walker and Kent Leichliter.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sonja’s memory to New Beginnings Baptist Church or to the Simmons Baptist Camp. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.