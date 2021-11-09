Obituary – Phillip L. Case

Phillip Lee Case, of Licking, Mo., was born on April 28, 1942, in St. Louis to Milford L. Case and Rosalie V. Cahill Case. He passed away on November 4, 2021, at the age of 79.

Phillip grew up in Fenton, Mo., where he attended Vandover Elementary and Eureka High School. He served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam conflict as a Lance Corporal, earning Good Conduct and Expert Marksman awards. He served as a Firefighter/Engineer/EMT for Fenton Fire Protection District for 30 years. Phil moved back to Montauk, Mo., in 2005 where he served on the Board of Directors of the Montauk Rural Fire Department.

Phil enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, float trips and blue grass music. He collected and traded guns and enjoyed the history of railroads and antique tools. His happiest days were spent sharing stories around a campfire in the autumn with his family and friends. He could “spin a tale” with the best of them.

Phil is survived by his loving companion, Patricia Sisco of the home; daughter Kimberly Case of Fenton; brother Kevin Case of Keno, Ore.; sisters Susan (Franklin) Halinar and Kathleen (David) Borg of Montauk; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service was held at James & Gahr Mortuary in Salem, Mo., on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment was at the Lake Spring Cemetery in Lake Spring, Mo. Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.