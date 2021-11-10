Classifieds: Nov. 11 – Nov. 17, 2021

For Sale:

For Sale: 2014 Dodge Avenger. Low mileage, excellent condition. $13,850. Call 417-217-5684. L/45/2tp

For Sale: Fiberglass canoe, flat back, on trailer. Wide sponsons, very stable. 573-308-6323. L/44/2tp

For Sale: “You’re the Coach: The Ultimate Football Game” at The Licking News. L/38/tfn

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. Available online and will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173. H/15/tfp

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: The City of Edgar Springs is accepting resumes for the position of City Clerk. If interested, drop off resumes at City Hall. L/45/1tc

Help Wanted: Looking for a mechanic to work with hydraulics, in Houston area, 417-217-2995. H/29/1tp

Help Wanted: Manager of senior housing complex, multi-faceted job, requires excellent people skills and proficient computer knowledge. Resumes due Nov. 24, 2021 to: P.O. Box 170, Houston, Mo. 65483 or email: mgrresume@yahoo.com. EOE H/29/1tc

Help Wanted: Land survey crew. Call Louie Carmack, 417-458-4798. H/28/2tp

Help Wanted: Maintenance man needed for rental homes, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, basic repair skills needed. Starting at $12 an hour. Call Bradley at 417-217-5896. H/28/4tp

Help Wanted: Someone to work on special projects and make some calls to advertisers concerning opportunities on print and digital platforms for Houston Herald, 113 N. Grand Ave., or call 417-967-2000. H/12/tfp

Wanted:

Wanted: Calf creep feeder. Call Mike at 417-457-1015. L/45/2tc

Wanted: Old Samurai swords or WWII relics, 417-217-2995. H/29/1tp

For Rent:

For Rent: Four-bedroom home, conveniently located, one-car garage, $625 a month. Call Bradley, 417-217-5896. H/28/4tp

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfc

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express; Raymondville – JR’ville Store; and Success – Pittman’s Store. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. 24-hr. emergency service. Call today. 573-729-1030. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Let us add air to your vehicle’s tires for free. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/29/2tc

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp

To Give Away:

To Give Away: Licking Wildcats Sports Schedules. Free at The Licking News, 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/38/tfn

To Give Away: Upright piano, organ, recliner. Call 417-458-4798. H/29/1tc