Coming Events November 11, 2021

VETERANS DAY ASSEMBLY

Licking R-VIII Schools are hosting a Veterans Day Assembly, 9 to 10 a.m. in the high school gym on Thursday, November 11. Veterans and their families are invited to attend.

VETERANS DAY MEMORIAL SERVICE

There will be a Veterans Day Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at the Memorial for the Fallen in Licking on Thursday, November 11. All who wish to pay their respects to our fallen veterans are invited to attend.

STORY TIME AT THE LIBRARY

A special guest will be at the Licking Library Story Time in honor of Veterans Day at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 11.

VETERANS DAY ROSARY AND PRAYER

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will say the rosary and have prayer at 5 p.m. at the Memorial for the Fallen in Licking on Thursday, November 11. All are invited to join in prayer for our veterans, their families and those who continue to serve.

OZARK RIVERS AUDUBON CHAPTER MEETING

The Ozark Rivers Audubon Chapter meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Zoom on Thursday, November 11. Mike Doyen and Louise Wilkinson will present the birds of Arizona. Contact info@ozarkriversaudubon.org for a Zoom invitation.

CHILI AND DESSERT COOK OFF

LPHC will be having a Chili and Dessert Cook Off starting at 6 p.m. at Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, Hwy. 63 & College Ave. on Friday, November 12. Veterans eat free. Prizes and gift cards will be awarded.

TEXAS COUNTY FOOD DRIVE

DruryGO is hosting a Texas County Food Drive through November 22. A recommended food list is available on Facebook at DruryGO.Houston. Drop offs can be made at Houston Walmart, Houston Dollar General, Texas County Food Pantry and Texas County Health Department.

THE WIZARD OF OZ

The STARS Foundation presents “The Wizard of Oz” at Houston Melba Performing Arts Center, Nov. 12-13, 19-20 at 7 p.m. and matinee at 3 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 20.

TEXAS COUNTY REPUBLICAN’S MEETING

The Texas County Republicans will have their next meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. at the Houston Lions Club north of Houston off Hwy. 63. State Representative Bennie Cook – 142nd District, is the featured speaker. Thanksgiving potluck is at 6 p.m. Bring your favorite dish. Everyone welcome.

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD DROP-OFF

The Operation Christmas Child Drop-off location will be accepting shoeboxes 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15 – 19; 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 20; 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 21; 8 to 10 a.m. Nov. 22 at the First Baptist Church in Licking. Call 573-674-3141 for more information.

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 18.

KNIGHTS of COLUMBUS FISH FRY

The 2nd Annual Knights of Columbus John Nabity Fish Fry will be held 3:30 to 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Friday, November 19. Dine-in or take-out will be available.

LIGHTING OF THE MILL

The Lighting of the Mill will be held Saturday, November 27, at 5 p.m., at the Licking Mill. Share in the joy of Christmas with caroling, cookies and more.

CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

The Texas County Museum of Art & History will be having a Charlie Brown Christmas throughout the month of November.

CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS PARADE

Come out and show your Christmas spirit December 4 for the Licking Christmas parade, themed Charlie Brown Christmas. Parade lineup is 3 p.m. at the High School parking lot. Parade starts at 4 p.m. Prizes for top three Religious & Non-religious floats. For more info call Haley at 417-217-8133.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT SHOW AT VFW

The Licking Christmas Craft Show will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the VFW Hall on South Main Street in Licking, December 4, 2021. Vendors interested in participating should contact Joan Brannam at TJ’s Flowers for an application.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

The Grief and Loss Recovery Group meets at 7 p.m. at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking, on Tuesday evenings. Open to all! For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB

Kidz Club will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street on Wednesday evenings. A meal will be served. Kidz Club is open to those age four through sixth grade! If your child needs a ride contact the church at 573-674-3141.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP

A Grief Support Group meets at 10 a.m. and a Depression/ Anxiety Group meets at 12 p.m. at the Green Tree Christian Church, 800 Greentree Rd, Rolla, on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Call Mary at 573-674-1127 or 573-247-8640 for more information.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at 12:00 noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137 in Licking. The next meeting is November 18.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

NARCONON NEW LIFE RETREAT

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., both addiction and alcohol use are on the rise. Alcohol sales showed a tremendous increase as online alcohol sales skyrocketed. While short-term alcohol abuse can have its own serious consequences, regular, heavy use of alcohol can result in long-term damage to the body. Learn more about alcohol addiction and what can be done by visiting: https://www.narcon onnewliferetreat.org/blog/signs-that-alcohol-use-is-getting-dangerous.html.

Narconon can help you take steps to help those suffering from alcoholism. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1-800-431-1754.

GIFT SUBSCRIPTIONS

Wesley Norris, of Forest City, Ark., will receive a one-year subscription to The Licking News from Patty Norris of Licking.

Rhonda Mitchell will receive a six-month subscription to The Licking News from John & Denece Mitchell of Licking.

Jean Bates, of Salem, will receive a one-year subscription to The Licking News from Wesley & Pat Kissiar of Licking.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or a gift subscriber to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.