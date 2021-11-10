In this edition: November 11, 2021

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Area businesses, elected officials, and organizations recognize and honor our veterans and remember those lost.

Rick Mansfield shares “Handwriting Memories;” be the giver and the receiver. Larry Dablemont asks, “What IS the Truth About a Horrible Disease?”

Local churches remain busy packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. Museum Muses is already sharing the holiday season with events and gift ideas at the Texas County Museum of Art & History.

This week’s Education page has school honor rolls, menus, sports schedules, and recognizes Rinne Tire Pros’ Athletes of the Week. Get the details for “Online resources for learning Missouri history.”

For Your Health gives information for becoming tobacco-free. Texas County Memorial Hospital introduces the October Employee of the Month and shares a Hospice of Care sponsorship received. The Licking News continues to monitor COVID-19 statistics.

Scott Hamilton says, “Happy Birthday,” to open source software Linux.

Crash Responder Safety Week is November 8 – 14. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is asking Missourians to help return unclaimed military medals; can you help?

Keep current with reports and updates from the Licking Police Department and the Licking Fire Department, the County Courthouse and Sheriff’s Department, and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store; in Raymondville at JR’ville Store; and in Success at Pittman’s Store.

The Licking News is delivered free of charge to local third grade classes to inspire reading; many thanks to Progressive Ozark Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Raymondville and Success third grade classes, and many thanks to Town & Country Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program for the Licking and Phelps County R-III third grade classes.