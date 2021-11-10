LHS Art Club Fair

The Licking News

The LHS Art Club held an art fair on Saturday where the students had the option of trying their hand at different art forms, in classes presented by area artists and teachers.

More than 40 high school and elementary students, sixth through twelfth grades, were given a choice of two classes. They selected from four classes held at the elementary school: Ink and Watercolor by retired teacher Jan Rensch; Metal Tooling with retired teacher Ellen Reynolds; Scratch Art with local artist Gary Duncan; and Jewelry with local artist Margaret Moll; one class at the high school art room: Acrylic Paint on Rocks and Canvas with Licking High School Art teacher Leah Sullins; Pottery with Randy Ingram at Main Street Pottery; Christmas Ornaments at Texas County Museum of Art & History with curator Jackie Duncan and local artist Connie Wallace; and Chalk Paint Techniques at The Rock House with owner Jean Potts. Students and supervisors were bussed to locations as needed.

Photos by Shari Harris & Christy Porter

Licking has a great wealth of creative talent, both young and experienced. All enjoyed trying new outlets for their creativity.