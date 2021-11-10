Richards, Huff and Stout compete at State Cross Country Meet

By Coach Mike Phillips

Three Licking runners competed in the State Meet Saturday in Columbia.

Kasey Richards, senior, finished her career running in her fourth straight State Championship. She finished 27th, two spots out of making All-State again this year. Richards ran her season best time on Saturday of 21:12.

JB Huff, senior, was back at the State Meet again after making it during his freshman year. Huff finished the race with his career personal best time of 17:39. He just finished outside of the medals but made everyone at Licking proud of his effort at the biggest race of his high school career.

Levi Stout, freshman, made it to State and had his fastest 1000 meters time in the last 1000 meters. Stout finished with his personal best time of 18:28 and finished 80th out of 168 runners. He was excited about his time and is already getting to work to make sure he gets back there again next year.