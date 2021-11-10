Voters say no to Houston Rural Fire Protection District

The Special Election held Tuesday, November 2, included voters in the Houston Rural Fire Protection District.

Unofficial results indicated 700 ballots were cast, with 564 “NO” votes compared to 134 “Yes” votes for the question, “Shall there be established a Houston Rural Fire Protection District and a tax of thirty (30) cents on each one hundred dollars of assessed valuation for the Houston Rural Fire Protection District?”

The remaining item on the ballot was moot as it pertained to election of a board if the first question was adopted with a “YES” vote.