Gideon Antle signs with Ohio University

By Coach Harv Antle

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Gideon Antle, sophomore outfielder for the Jefferson College Vikings, signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to attend Ohio University on scholarship to play baseball for the Bobcats in the spring of 2023.

Antle graduated from Licking in 2020 and was a First Team All State performer his sophomore and junior seasons before Covid cancelled his senior season. Antle was a First Team All Conference member for three years and was the conference player of the year in 2019. He also made the First Team All District squad three times.

As a freshman last year at JeffCo, Antle hit .353 with 8 homeruns, 11 doubles, 3 triples, and 31 RBIs. He was named First Team All Conference and 2nd Team All Region.

Ohio University, a NCAA Division 1 school, is a member of the Mid America Conference.

In addition to Antle, Ohio added three other players on Wednesday in the early signing period. Head Coach Craig Moore announced that Billy Adams, Antle, Tyler Minneci and Carter Sabol will be joining the Bobcats for the 2022-23 season.

“We are extremely excited with the addition of these four individuals to Ohio University and the Bobcat Family,” Moore said. “This is a talented group and we believe there are several that will step-in right away and play major roles for us in the 2023 season.”