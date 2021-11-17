The Licking 4-H Club awards banquet was held Thursday, Nov. 11, and members were recognized for their participation in activities for the 2021 4-H year. Activities included LEGO, Arts/Crafts, Community Service, Gardening, Cooking, Poultry, Rabbits, Dairy Cow, Dairy Goats and Lambs. Four members’ activities also included being officers.

There are hundreds of projects in which 4-H youth can participate. Each individual 4-H club offers activities based on members’ interest in a project and availability of an adult volunteer to lead the group in a project.

The new 4-H year began in October and lasts until the following October, so now is a great time to join. The 4-H club is also looking for people in the community who have a talent or skill and would like to volunteer to help with projects. If you have any questions about how to join as a youth member or volunteer, please contact Flo Crisp at flojeancrisp@gmail.com.