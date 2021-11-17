 Skip to content

Licking 4-H Club Awards Banquet

Photo submitted
Janice Weddle, 4-H specialist for Texas, Webster and Wright counties, gave a 4-H trophy to the top six 4-H youth based on their participation in activities and filling out project records for the 2021 4-H year. From left are Jerome Mitchell, Adam Hagler, Eagan Law, Rachel Hagler, Mason Law, Rebekah Sutton and Janice Weddle.

The Licking 4-H Club awards banquet was held Thursday, Nov. 11, and members were recognized for their participation in activities for the 2021 4-H year. Activities included LEGO, Arts/Crafts, Community Service, Gardening, Cooking, Poultry, Rabbits, Dairy Cow, Dairy Goats and Lambs. Four members’ activities also included being officers.

Photo submitted
Officers for 4-H are, from left, Adam Hagler-photographer, Caleb Sutton-Treasurer, Daniel Sutton-Secretary and Joshiah Sutton-president.

There are hundreds of projects in which 4-H youth can participate. Each individual 4-H club offers activities based on members’ interest in a project and availability of an adult volunteer to lead the group in a project.

The new 4-H year began in October and lasts until the following October, so now is a great time to join. The 4-H club is also looking for people in the community who have a talent or skill and would like to volunteer to help with projects. If you have any questions about how to join as a youth member or volunteer, please contact Flo Crisp at flojeancrisp@gmail.com.

Photo submitted
Licking 4-H club youth and leaders meet every second Thursday of the month in the Licking Elementary cafeteria. Youth and leaders include, from left, front row: Joel Sutton, Rachel Hagler and Hunter Sutton; middle row: Jerome Mitchell, Rebekah Sutton, Eagan Law, Mason Law and Serena Hagler, project leader; back row: 4-H Leader Flo Crisp, Daniel Sutton, Adam Hagler, Caleb Sutton, Benjamin Sutton, Joshiah Sutton and Joshua Sutton.

