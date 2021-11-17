LPHC Chili and Dessert Cookoff

Photo by Shari Harris
Judges used criteria like “taste and texture” and, more specifically, that “chili flavor, not too sweet, not too hot, with an even mix of meat and beans” to make their choices at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church Chili and Dessert Cookoff Friday evening. Three judges were chosen by the Women’s Ministry and two by the Men’s Ministry. In addition, Royal Rangers Michael Lyons and River Vestal enjoyed trying each of the nine chilies and six desserts in order to vote for best overall. Winners were, from left, front: Ann Hagler (first place dessert), Loretta Cantrell (Royal Rangers’ best overall) and Trina Cantrell (third place dessert); back: Rick Cantrell (third place chili), Kat Thompson (second place dessert), Brandon Cantrell (first place chili) and Eric Jones (second place chili). Good food and good fun were enjoyed by all.
Photo by Shari Harris
Christopher McConnell, left, of the Men’s Ministry, presented the Chili Cookoff winners with their prizes.
Photo by Shari Harris
Dessert Cookoff winners received their prizes from Tammy McConnell, of the Women’s Ministry.
Photo by Shari Harris
River Vestal, left, and Michael Lyons, center, loved the dessert made by Loretta Cantrell, right, who won best chef overall.