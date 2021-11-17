Veterans Day prayer and rosary

Photos by Suzie Blackburn
Prayer and a rosary were said for U.S. military veterans by the 21 people gathered at the Memorial for the Fallen Thursday evening, hosted by St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Deacon Mike Evers led the service, sharing the meaning of Veterans Day and leading the prayer for our veterans and their families. The congregants closed with singing “God Bless America.”
Photo by Suzie Blackburn
Veteran John Whelan attended the gathering, driving his Ford displaying flags honoring country, state, military and law enforcement.