VFW honors veterans

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6337 Licking held their annual Veterans Day Memorial Service November 11, at 11 a.m., at the Memorial for the Fallen with several in attendance.

Post Commander Billie Krewson explained the meaning of the symbols, all being symbols of Remembrance, used in the service.

The wreath is a symbol of remembrance for those who fought; the white carnation represents purity, may each future generation emulate their unselfish courage; the red carnation honors the heroic dead; the blue carnation is an emblem of eternity and the United States flag represents our glorious republic for whose integrity our comrades enlisted and served.

Photos by Christy Porter

The Memorial Service, solemnly and respectfully done beneath the United States flag, the Missouri State flag, the POW/MIA flag and the City of Licking flag and in the presence of the engraved names on the stone memorials, makes a powerful statement. It is right that we pay our respects to the fallen comrades and show our appreciation to the many veterans with whom we share our lives. They served, sacrificed, and some died so we may enjoy the freedoms of this country.