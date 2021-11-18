Obituary – Blanche E. Bogart

Blanche E. (Beasley) Bogart, age 85, of Licking, daughter of Raymond and Mildred Beasley, was born on June 20, 1936. She went to be with the Lord on November 17, 2021.

Blanche was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Connie Bogart; sister-in-law, Margaret Beckham (Gene); and brothers-in-law, Russell Bogart, William Bogart and Howard Lynch.

She leaves to grieve her passing a husband of 68 years, Carl Richard Bogart; one brother, Lloyd Beasley and wife Opal; two sons, Carl Glen Bogart of Houston, and Raymon Len Bogart and wife Kathy of Licking; two grandsons, Andrew John Bogart, and Cameron Len Bogart and wife Madison; four great-grandchildren, Cheyanne Sky Bogart, Conor Morrison Bogart, Camdon Charles Bogart and Charlee May Bogart; and two sisters-in-law, Allene Lynch and Mary Ellen Bogart. She was blessed to have great caring neighbors and friends, Bruce and Marilyn Rogers, and Steve and Melissa Wildhaber; along with numerous relatives and friends. Blanche was a retired Rawlings Employee. She will be missed by many.

A graveside service was held Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Patterson Cemetery with Brother Robert Gifford officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home, Licking, Mo.