Obituary – Carol A. Samel

Carol Ann Samel was born in Watseka, Ill., to Willis and Lucille Rasmussen on September 27,1945.

Carol attended school in Onarga, Ill., until her junior year when her family moved to Elsberry, Mo. She graduated from Elsberry High School in May of 1964. Carol married Warren David Hare in 1965 and a daughter was born to them in 1966; her daughter was named Karie Marie. Carol and Warren divorced in 1967 and she moved to Wright City, Mo. after her divorce and worked for the Permeneer Corporation. In November of 1969 she met her husband, Francis Pat Samel. They were married February 21, 1970. Carol and Pat had two children between them, Wendy Ann and Scott Owen. Carol and Pat moved quite often while Pat was in the Navy. When Pat retired in 1990, they moved to Rolla.

Carol passed away on November 13, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Lucille Rasmussen, and her brother, Gary Rasmussen.

Carol is survived by her husband, Pat; her children, Karie (Hare) Timion of Spring Park, Minn., Wendy (Samel) Coffman of Rolla, and Scott Samel of Springfield; her grandchildren, Jewell (Samel) Crannell and husband Timothy of Licking, Gracie (Samel) Foster and husband Will of Licking, Lane Samel of Houston, Tracie Coffman of Jefferson City, Sophia Coffman of Rolla, Lance Cpl Wyatt Coffman and wife Kyndall of Hawaii and Brock Timion of Spring Park, Minn.; as well as several great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Carol was a proud wife of a U.S. Navy Veteran and helped organize many little reunions for her husband’s naval squadron, HA(L) 3 U.S. Navy Seawolves. She was very strong, independent, friendly, loving and a true friend. Carol was extremely loved, admired and will be deeply missed by all who know her.

A funeral service for Carol A. Samel was conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla. Interment will follow in the Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Waynesville. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, November 22, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.