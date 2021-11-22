Obituary – Alvy E. Williams

Alvy Earl Williams, age 68, of Houston, Mo., passed away November 18, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home. He was born December 26, 1952, in Terre Haute, Ind., to Carl and Ina (Coffman) Williams.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert. Surviving is his wife, Diane Williams of 49 years, 5 months, and 4 days; his sons, Timothy Williams and Jason (Jay-Bob) Williams; his granddaughter, Kara Williams; and grandson, Chandler Postlewait; many family members and friends.

Alvy enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He will be missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, family respectfully suggests that donations be made to Allen Cemetery or Texas County Hospice of Care in his memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Monday, November 22, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Todd Richardson officiating. The family will have a Private Family inurnment at Allen Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.