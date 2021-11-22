Obituary – Sharon Mortensen

Sharon (Metcalf) Mortensen, age 78, daughter of Ray and Louise (Brelow) Metcalf, was born October 10, 1943, in Mesa, Ariz. She passed away November 20, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arvin; one sister, M’Lea; two sons, Alex and Troy; one daughter, Christina; and one grandson, Zachary Mortensen.

Sharon is survived by seven sons, Barry, Richard, Daniel, Gregory, Scott, Todd and Tony; two daughters, Angela and Sarah; and her twin, Karen of Selah, Wash. There were twenty-five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. There were hundreds of foster kids that visited the farm.

Sharon grew up in Chandler, Ariz., and graduated Chandler high school in 1962. Sharon married Arvin Mortensen on June 5, 1965. There were a total of twelve children adopted and hundreds of foster children that called her mom.

Sharon was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Houston. Sharon loved her family and loved traveling to visit them wherever they were.

Sharon was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to all. No words will be able to describe how much of an impact she left on everyone and will be missed tremendously.

Services were held Tuesday, November 13, 2021, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 2 p.m., with Bishop Jake Vonallmen officiating. Burial was in Pine Lawn Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.