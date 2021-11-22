Obituary – Shirley J. Pittman

Shirley Jacqueline (Shelton) Pittman, age 87, of Success, Mo., passed away on November 17, 2021, in Mtn. Home, Ark., at Baxter Regional Medical Center after a very unexpected brief illness.

Shirley was born on August 26, 1934, to Harold “Jack” and Virgie (Mayfield) Shelton. She was born and raised in Ellis Prairie. She graduated from Houston High School in 1952. Shortly thereafter, she married the love of her life, Dwight Keith Pittman on August 30, 1952, and to that union two children were born, Terri Linn and Lyman Keith. Dwight preceded her death on May 1, 1990.

Shirley was also preceded in death by her parents, and her brother-in-law Ed Baker. She is survived by her four siblings, Donald (Frankie) Shelton of Wichita, Kans., Mary Baker of Houston, Roger (Diana) Shelton of Success and Jean Catron of Houston; her daughter, Terri McNew and son, Lyman Pittman, and daughter-in-law, Cindy of Success; grandchildren Cheri (Devon) Foster, Tony (Beth) McNew, Lacey (Tylor) McNiel, Holly (Aaron) Atterberry, and Demi Pittman; great-grandchildren Devyn Lea, Austin, Tristen, Logynn, DJ, Connor, Brody, Wade, Madux, Ripken, Moxie, Miley, Audi and several other family members that will miss her dearly.

Shirley made an impact on her family and community that will never be forgotten. As she and Dwight started their lives together, they began farming and running a convenience store in the place they grew up, that everyone knows as “Pittman’s.” After Dwight’s early passing, Shirley stayed dedicated to her work and always ensured that she could provide for her family. She was always willing to come in early, stay late, open up after hours, lend an ear and provide advice, and even allow you to “put it on the tab” if you didn’t have the money for what you needed. There were very few days in the 61 years of owning and operating the store that Shirley was not there, which she was so very proud of.

And while dedicated to her work, the one thing she was more dedicated to was her family. There is no doubt that the love she had for her family was the motivation behind her work ethic. Over the years, she enjoyed spending time with her family while she was at the store. Countless memories were made while simply working side-by-side or celebrating birthdays and holidays in the back of the store. Most recently, it made her day to see her great grandchildren come in so she could take them to pick out their favorite ice cream bar.

Shirley enjoyed gardening, reading, watching St. Louis Cardinals Baseball, going to her grandkid’s ballgames and helping with the cattle farm. She was a magnificent lady who leaves a chair that can never be filled. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers, family respectfully suggests donations be made to the Shirley Pittman Memorial Scholarship Fund for Success School. Donations may be left at Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

Services were held Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Success School with Jim Root officiating. Burial followed in CT Smith Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Dwight McNew, Connor McNew, Brody McNew, Austin Foster, Tristen Foster, Aaron Atterberry, Tylor McNiel and Kirk Manier.