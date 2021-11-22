Obituary – Thomas A. Horton

Thomas A Horton, age 77, went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. He was born August 21, 1944, in Allegan, Mich., to Nelson Welcome and Thelma Doris (Hogue) Horton.

Thomas grew up on a farm in Eunice, Mo., and graduated from Summersville High School in 1962.

He married Bettie Cummins on August 7, 1966, and they made their home on their farm in Raymondville where he resided until his passing.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Bettie of the home; one daughter, Tracy Derrick and husband, Ronnie of Raymondville; two sons, Scott Horton, and Jason Horton of Raymondville; two brothers, Charles Horton and wife, Norma of Brighton, and Nelson Horton and wife Susan of Joplin; two sisters, Roma Mendenhall Booker of Raymondville and Susan Crenshaw and husband, William of Verona; five grandchildren, Cory Derrick and wife, Sarah of Raymondville, Nick Derrick of Raymondville, Veanna Wiggs of North Carolina and William and Hannah Horton of Raymondville; two great grandchildren, Brooke Derrick and Deegan Derrick; and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Thomas received Christ as his Savior as a teenager. He was an active member of Raymondville, Baptist Church for many years and remained in faith.

Thomas loved the farm life and his family. He loved driving around the community passing out gum and candy to the neighborhood kids.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, grandpa great and friend to many. We will all greatly miss him.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to Vollmar Cemetery in his memory. Online condolence may be expressed at www.evansfh.com.

The family will be hosting a Private Celebration of his life. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.